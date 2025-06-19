India pacer Mukesh Kumar, who is not part of the team for the five-match Test series against England, shared a cryptic post on social media ahead of the 1st match in Leeds, starting June 20. In the lead up to the series, Mukesh played the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, where he took three wickets. However, he was dropped from the team for the second game in Northampton. He also played no part in the intra-squad practice match in Kent last week.

With less than two days left for the start of the 1st Test at Headingley, Mukesh took to Instagram and wrote: "Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always get payback."

Mukesh's post comes a day after pacer Harshit Rana was added to Team India's squad for the five-match series, despite a poor outing in the first unofficial Test against the Lions.

Rana, who was part of the India A squad has linked up with the team India gear up for the series opener in Headingley, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a statement, as per ICC.

Rana made his debut on India's tour of Australia in November 2024, and nabbed four wickets in his first Test in Perth - playing a pivotal role in India's mammoth win by 295 runs.

The 23-year-old, was part of the India A lineup for the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury. Rana finished the game with a wicket and was also handy with the bat, as he struck two maximums off England spinner Rehan Ahmed.

He has also represented India in five ODIs, taking 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and in his solitary T20I appearance against England, he took three wickets. Rana was also a part of India's ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad this year.

(With ANI Inputs)