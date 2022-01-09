New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand will look to post a massive total when they resume batting on the second day of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Monday.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand will look to post a massive total when they resume batting on the second day of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Monday. Earlier, Tom Latham was closing in on a double century as New Zealand reached 349 for one at stumps to defy Hagley Oval's grim reputation for batters. The New Zealand captain was unbeaten on 186 with Devon Conway on 99 as the Black Caps scored at will on a ground reputed to be a bowler's paradise on day one. New Zealand, desperate for a win to save the series after losing the first Test, have defied the green surface and been in control ever since they lost the toss and were sent into bat. Latham and Conway put on an unbroken 201 for the second wicket after Latham and Will Young, who made 54, produced a 148-run opening stand. (LIVE SCORECARD)
NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live
Bangladesh will probably be rueing the fact that they elected to bowl. They were fooled by the amount of grass on the wicket but there was hardly any assistance from the surface. Also, the bowling wasn’t all that great. They failed to hit the right lines and lengths on regular occasions and due to that, they are well behind in the game. Getting back into this game is going to be a big task. They need wickets and in heaps on Day 2 and it will be interesting to see if they do manage to fight back. Do join us for Day 2 on Monday, 10th January at 3:30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day). Till then, you can catch the action of the Ashes as England are fighting hard to salvage a draw. Till then, Cheers!
Tom Latham was the highlight but Devon Conway too played a delightful knock. The platform though was set by the opening stand as they added 148. Will Young also looked all set for a big score but he fell. Conway and Latham then batted, batted and batted. The two have built a 200-run stand. Latham is eyeing a double ton whereas Conway is one short of his hundred. Also, the rate New Zealand have scored at is quite incredible and they have enough time now to post a huge total and that is what they’ll be eyeing.
A day thoroughly dominated by the Kiwis! Tom Latham wanted to make a statement after their surprise loss in the last game and he has led from the front. A scintillating knock has seen his side on course to bat the visitors out of the game.
Full ball, on middle. Latham prods and defends this out. That will be Stumps on Day 1.
On middle. Blocked out. Devon Conway has to wait for his century a bit longer.
Full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Turn for Hasan! This lands on middle and turns away. Latham prods and defends it off the outer half.
Around off, this is drilled down to long off for a single. Conway on 99 now.
A flighted ball, on off. Conway drives it hard bit straight to covers.
Mehidy Hasan to bowl the final over.
On middle, on a length. Blocked out.
On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
Length and outside off. Left alone.
Short and on middle. Latham sits under it.
OVERTHROWS! We have seen so many today by Bangladesh! Angles it on the pads. Latham misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. A quick leg bye as it rolls to square leg. An over throw as the fielder misses his shy at the keeper's end. Two leg byes. The partnership races to 200 now.
Length and outside off. Conway taps it late and towards point for a quick single. He moves to 98.
FOUR! EDGED AND FOUR! A length ball, outside off. Latham tries to defend it with soft hands but gets an outside edge through gully and towards the third man fence. He moves to 186.
Fuller ball, angling on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Length ball, shaping away, outside off. Latham shoulders arms to it.
On middle, on a length. Blocked out.