New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand will look to post a massive total when they resume batting on the second day of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Monday. Earlier, Tom Latham was closing in on a double century as New Zealand reached 349 for one at stumps to defy Hagley Oval's grim reputation for batters. The New Zealand captain was unbeaten on 186 with Devon Conway on 99 as the Black Caps scored at will on a ground reputed to be a bowler's paradise on day one. New Zealand, desperate for a win to save the series after losing the first Test, have defied the green surface and been in control ever since they lost the toss and were sent into bat. Latham and Conway put on an unbroken 201 for the second wicket after Latham and Will Young, who made 54, produced a 148-run opening stand. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow Live Cricket Updates of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, From Hagley Oval