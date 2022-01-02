New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates
NZ vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket score updates: Bangladesh will look to take a first innings lead against New Zealand when they resume batting on the third day of the opening Test at Mount Maunganui on Monday.
Bangladesh will look to take a first innings lead against New Zealand when they resume batting on the third day of the opening Test at Mount Maunganui on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, an unbeaten 70 by Mahmudul Hasan Joy, backed by 64 from Najman Hossain Shanto, put Bangladesh in a strong position at stumps on day two. The tourists were 175 for two at the close of play, trailing New Zealand by 153 with eight wickets in hand and the pitch playing true. It was only the third innings in Tests for the 21-year-old Joy, who was dismissed for nought and six in his one previous outing against Pakistan last month. But he played with plenty of maturity on a day that belonged to the tourists, facing 211 deliveries for his unbeaten 70 and forging a 104-run partnership with 23-year-old Shanto. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then. Bangladesh have their noses in front and would hope to continue on their merry way. While, the Kiwis will be looking forward for the second new ball to trouble the batters. The action continues on Monday at 3.30 am IST (10.00 pm GMT, previous day). Till then take care and goodbye.
Not the day New Zealand would like! Traditionally, in New Zealand, teams always struggle to bat first and the team batting second gets the best of the pitches to bat on. However, given the home side's dominance in the last few years, it has managed to post totals in excess of 400 consistently while batting first and dismiss oppositions under 200 if bowling first. 2022 has not quite gone to that plan yet.Their bowlers toiled really hard in the sun but the batters were always up for the task and negotiated really well. But it was Wagner yet again who came to the rescue and broke a crucial partnership in the middle. The hosts would’ve thought they had a sniff but were not able to capitalize on it. Neil Wagner was the star of the pack for the Kiwis. The hosts would hope the moving day swings in their favour.
Bangladesh would've loved to see Shanto and Joy to see off the day but the former was sent back. Although, Joy and Haque made sure they do not loose any more wickets till Stumps. The runs came in at a brisk rate for the visitors and had some luck riding along with them. They now trail by 153 runs and the wicket is a friendly pitch to bat on as well. The batters would be eager to come out in the morning on Day 3.
End of a really good day for Bangladesh. It was their bowlers who set the tone and their batters continued the momentum. New Zealand were not able to cause much problems for the batters and Bangladesh batters cruised on this wicket.
Oh boy! That was close! Good-length ball, on middle, nipping back in. Mominul Haque looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge. He gets thudded on the pads. Loud shout for an lbw but the umpire says no. New Zealand players discuss whether to take the review or not and in the end, decides against it. Replay shows that the ball was going over the stumps. So good decision not to take the review. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
On a good length, around off, coming back in. Mominul Haque watches the ball closely and make a leave. Finally getting the radar right is Kyle Jamieson.
Much better! Good-length ball, outside off. Mominul Haque offers no shot.
Same again! Kyle Jamieson is not able to get his radar right from 'round the wicket. Another length ball, going down leg. Left alone.
Sprays this one down leg. Mominul Haque looks to flick but misses. Tim Southee at second slip appeals for a catch but there was nothing on it.
Back of a length, on middle. Mominul Haque blocks it on the leg side.
Goes wide of the crease and bowls an in-angler, on middle and leg. Mahmudul Hasan Joy looks to defend but misses and gets struck on the thigh pad.
FOUR! Nearly chopped it on! Length ball, outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy looks to push. The ball goes off the inside edge and goes past the off stump to fine leg for a boundary. He is riding his luck now. That was inches away from hitting the off stump. Well, he has been batting brilliantly and deserves a little bit of luck perhaps.
Play halted! The physio comes out in the middle as Mahmudul Hasan Joy gets hit on his leg. The physio has a look and the player is fine to continue.
Tight single! On a length, on off. Mominul Haque taps it towards covers for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Hits Mahmudul Hasan Joy's left leg instead. Bangladesh wouldn't want to lose a wicket at the stroke of Stumps.
On a length, on middle. Clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
Length ball, outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy lets it through.
Back of a length, outside off. Left alone.
Another one shaping away but well outside off. Mominul Haque with an easy leave.
Back of a length, on middle. Mominul Haque hops and blocks it down the deck.
Outside off, on a length, Mominul Haque lets it through.