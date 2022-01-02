Bangladesh will look to take a first innings lead against New Zealand when they resume batting on the third day of the opening Test at Mount Maunganui on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, an unbeaten 70 by Mahmudul Hasan Joy, backed by 64 from Najman Hossain Shanto, put Bangladesh in a strong position at stumps on day two. The tourists were 175 for two at the close of play, trailing New Zealand by 153 with eight wickets in hand and the pitch playing true. It was only the third innings in Tests for the 21-year-old Joy, who was dismissed for nought and six in his one previous outing against Pakistan last month. But he played with plenty of maturity on a day that belonged to the tourists, facing 211 deliveries for his unbeaten 70 and forging a 104-run partnership with 23-year-old Shanto. (LIVE SCORECARD)

