Star India batter Rinku Singh has gifted his father a sports bike. For his gesture, the cricketer was praised by fans on social media. Rinku's family went through financial struggles, but the cricketer managed to help them overcome the difficult phase with his sheer hard work and dedication. Rinku's father Khanchand Singh used to deliver cooking gas cylinders to make ends meet. Despite his son becoming a famous cricketer now, Khanchand remains down-to-earth and he still goes to work every day.

Recently, Rinku gifted his father a Kawasaki Ninja 400 sports bike, which is worth more than Rs 5 lakh. In a viral video, Rinku's father can be seen riding the bike and going to work on it.

Rinku's gesture for his father was lauded by fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Rinku is set to marry Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj, according to her family. Priya Saroj's father and SP MLA from Kerakat Tufani Saroj told PTI that his family held "meaningful talks" with Singh's father in Aligarh on February 16 regarding the marriage of their children and both sides agreed to the matrimonial alliance.

No ring ceremony or pre-wedding programme has been held so far, he said. According to Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP, his daughter and Singh got acquainted through one of her friends whose father is also a cricketer.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed the consent of their families for their relationship. Both the families have agreed to this marriage," he said.

Dates of engagement and wedding will be decided after the Parliament session. The engagement will be held in Lucknow, he said.

Singh is going to England for a T20 series from January 22. He will also be playing in the IPL after this. It will be ensured that the wedding functions do not impact his game, he added.

According to sources, the two families met at Singh's house in Ozone City, Aligarh and finalised the marriage by exchanging 'shagun' and gifts.