New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Giant-Killing Afghans Eye Another Upset
New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE: A victory for Kiwis in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match will take them to No. 1 spot in points table.
World Cup 2023, Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Live Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live updates:After shaking the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a stunning victory over defending champions England, Afghanistan take on the last edition's finalists New Zealand at the Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Afghanistan's win over England in their last match left the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final race wide open. New Zealand, who have three wins in three matches so far in the tournament, have their eyes set on the No. 1 spot in the points table as they take on the spirited Afghans. Kane Williamson is unavailable for the match, having fractured his thumb. In his absence, Tom Latham will take up the skipper's roled in the team. (LIVE Scorecard)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score | NZ Vs AFG Live Score, Straight from from Chennai:
- 13:25 (IST)NZ vs AFG Live: Weather looks clear!There was a slight drizzle in Chennai on Tuesday, but the forecast is clear on match day. Hopefully, no rain delays
- 13:13 (IST)NZ vs AFG Live: Focus on Afghanistan's spin trio!Mujeeb, Rashid and Nabi would love to bowl in Chennai's spin-friendly track. However, Mitchell Santner has been tough nut to crack. He is yet to conceded a boundary in this tournament.
- 13:11 (IST)NZ vs AFG Live: Can Afghanistan cause another shock?Afghanistan have sprung the group stage wide open after hammering holders England on Sunday. Will they cause another upset, or will New Zealand take another step towards the semi-finals?Stay tuned. Toss in 20 minutes
- 12:38 (IST)NZ vs AFG Live: Hello!Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan.
