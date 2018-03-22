 
New Zealand vs England, 1st Day-Night Test: England Narrowly Avoid Lowest Total In Test Cricket History

Updated: 22 March 2018 09:00 IST

England were bowled out for 58, their sixth lowest score ever, after being sent into bat in the first day-night Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday.

England were bowled out for 58, their sixth lowest score ever in Tests. © AFP

England were bowled out for 58, their sixth lowest score ever, after being sent into bat in the first day-night Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday. England's innings lasted just 20.4 overs with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult taking career-best figures of 6 for 32 while his team-mate Tim Southee claimed four for 25. For New Zealand, Craig Overton, batting at number nine, top scored with an unbeaten 33.

At 23 for 8, England threatened New Zealand's most unwanted record of the lowest ever Test score, 26, before they recovered to be all out for 58.

At 27 for 9, England's lowest Test innings of 45 -- against Australia in 1887 -- was also in jeopardy.

But Overton's unbeaten 33 lifted England to their sixth lowest total in Test cricket history.

England captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad departed without troubling the scorers.

List of England's six lowest Test innings:

- 45 vs Australia in Sydney, January 28, 1887

- 46 vs West Indies in Port of Spain, March 25, 1994

- 51 vs West Indies in Kingston, February 4, 2009

- 52 vs Australia at The Oval, August 14, 1948

- 53 vs Australia at Lord's, July 16, 1888

- 58 vs New Zealand in Auckland, March 22, 2018

The pitch for the first day-night Test in New Zealand has a slight green tinge, but not enough to concern the batsmen.

(With AFP inputs)

