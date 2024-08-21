Star India batter Virat Kohli is widely popular for his brand of cricket. His shot selection, his aggressiveness, and his dedication towards the game makes him one of the greatest sportsmen in the world. He always inspires his fans through his performance and 'never give-up' attitude. Apart from this, Kohli is also famous for his strict diet and fitness routine. He has motivated and inspired numerous people with his disciplined nature. Not only among the common people but the former India skipper is also a favourite among many cricketers.

Recently, New Zealand women's cricketer Xara Jetly also expressed her desire to bowl to Kohli and also stated that it is her dream to get a picture clicked with the star India batter.

The 22-year-old all-rounder, who plays for New Zealand's domestic team, Wellington Blaze, appeared on a podcast and was asked to chose a player from both men's and women's team, to whom she would like to bowl.

"Yeah, this is really basic for me. I'd bowl to...the women's game is tougher, but in the men's game, I wanna bowl to Virat Kohli. If I could take a photo with Virat Kohli and put it on Instagram, that would be the GOAL," Xara said on the 'Fine Legs - The Cricket Podcast'.

Earlier on Sunday, Kohli also completed his 16 years in international cricket. He made his debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match in 2008 in Dambulla.

In his debut international game, Kohli opened the batting with current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and made just 12 runs. He ended his maiden international series with 159 runs in five matches at an average of 31.80.

Since then, Kohli has emerged as a formidable batting force for India, amassing 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and also holds the record for most centuries by a male batter in the format - 50 centuries, 27 of which have come in run-chases. He has also amassed 8,848 runs in 113 Test matches and made 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is.

Kohli has won the ODI World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the T20 World Cup in 2024, following which he retired from the shortest format. He also holds the record for most wins by an Indian Test captain, as the side won 40 out of 68 matches when Kohli was the skipper.

Advertisement

(With IANS Inputs)