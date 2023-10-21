Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Netherlands will be taking on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Lucknow. The Scott Edwards-led team will be coming to this after registering a historic win against South Africa by 38 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka faced a five-wicket defeat against Australia in their previous match. With one victory out of three matches, Netherlands are at the eighth spot on the points table while Sri Lanka are at the bottom spot with zero wins in three matches. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)