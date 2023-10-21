Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, World Cup 2023: Netherlands Skipper Scott Edwards Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Sri Lanka
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Netherlands will be taking on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Lucknow. The Scott Edwards-led team will be coming to this after registering a historic win against South Africa by 38 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka faced a five-wicket defeat against Australia in their previous match. With one victory out of three matches, Netherlands are at the eighth spot on the points table while Sri Lanka are at the bottom spot with zero wins in three matches. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost all three games so far and are yet to get off the mark in the season. The team hasn’t performed to its potential and have been marred by injuries before the World Cup and even during the mega event. In their last game against Australia, the Lankans got off to a fine start with the openers putting 125 for the opening wicket. The middle and lower order crumbled and were bundled out for a below-par 209. Australia chased it with ease and thumped Sri Lanka by a massive margin. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, and Kusal Mendis have been in good form so far in the tournament while Charith Asalanka has also played important knocks in the middle order. Dilshan Madhushanka has been their most impressive bowler on show with 7 wickets in three games and has troubled the batters with his swing. Sri Lanka will need to step up as a team if they are to beat the in-form Netherlands. A fascinating contest is up on the cards. Stick around as we bring the toss and team news shortly.
The Netherlands registered a sensational win by defeating the fancied South Africa and caused a major upset in the tournament. Batting first in a rain-affected game, the Dutch made a competitive score of 245 in 43 overs on the back of a brilliant knock from their skipper Scott Edwards. The bowlers turned up and dismissed South Africa for 207, winning the game by 38 runs. The Dutch have a well-rounded score with Max O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh doing well at the top while Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, and Scott Edwards form up the middle order. The likes of Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe have been brilliant in all the departments and contributed immensely. Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren have been doing exceptionally well with the ball and picked up consistent wickets. The Netherlands have won one of their three games so far and will be eyeing another win against Sri Lanka.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Match 19 in the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. The Netherlands are taking on Sri Lanka in a crucial contest at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Match number 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is upon us and it will be the Netherlands going up against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. The Netherlands cricket team started off their campaign with a couple of losses but made a brilliant comeback in style defeating the Proteas in a thrilling encounter. It was one of the few upsets in World Cup matches. Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd are not yet in complete form but Colin Ackermann looks in fine touch. It was the heroic innings of Scott Edwards that powered his team to a competitive total against the Proteas. Teja Nidamanuru and Bas de Leede have also been scoring runs and are looking in good touch. Their bowling unit is performing much better with Logan van Beek taking 3 important wickets. Bas de Leede contributed well with the ball as well along with Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren. Aryan Dutt and Colin Ackermann have also been among the wickets. Overall this looks like a pretty balanced team which can cause some more upsets in this tournament. Sri Lanka on the other hand are yet to win a match in this World Cup. They have displayed good batting performances but their bowling unit is not up to the mark. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama have scored fine centuries along with good performances by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera at the top. They might be missing the services of Wanindu Hasaranga who is out due to an injury. Dilshan Madushanka scalped 3 wickets along with a wicket by Dunith Wellalage in their last match but didn't receive any support from the other bowlers. They are leaking a lot of runs allowing the opposition to put pressure on them. This match might be a good chance for the Lankans to get off the mark in this edition and get those much-needed 2 points in the bag. Will the Lankans get their first win or will we see another upset? The answers lie in Lucknow as excitement builds up for this clash.