Australia opener Usman Khawaja found himself at the centre of a controversy after he 'made himself unavailable' for Queensland's vital clash with South Australia, and then travelled to Melbourne with wife Rachel to attend the season-opening Formula One Grand Prix at the Albert Park. Initial reports stated that Khawaja had opted out of the game to keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June. However, it was later revealed Khawaja was battling a niggle from the previous game, where he had scored a century against Tasmania.

However, the controversy erupted after he was spotted at the F1 race in Melborune with his wife. Queensland Cricket's head of elite cricket Joe Dawes expressed his disappointment as Khawaja chose not to play.

"I go off our medical staff and there is no reason why he could not have played the last game. It's just disappointing he didn't play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to. I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play," Dawes told News Corp.

Khawaja's act could land him in trouble as he might not be able to play the final against South Australia.

Test specialist spinner Nathan Lyon was also spotted attending the F1 race, but he has faced little to no scrutiny for doing the same.

Lyon had opted out of all the Sheffield Shielf games of his team New South Wales since returning from the Sri Lanka tour. Reports have claimed that he has cited "workload" issue behind his decision to opt out.

Since Australia's centrally contracted players are not contracted to the state teams, they are not obligated to play Sheffield Shield or any other event.

Advertisement

However, journalist Robert Craddock has questioned Lyon over his stance.

"Someone told me Lyon hasn't been playing due to workload issues," Craddock said. "Really? A spin bowler whose next first-class game is two months away. Steve Smith was in America last weekend when NSW were playing.

"It's been such an accepted thing that players just don't turn up, especially because NSW have so many of them (Test players)," Craddock told Sen Radio.

Queensland will be in Adelaide next week to face SA in the Shield final, but Khawaja's participation remains a doubt as his relationship with the state team is at an all time low.

However, fellow Queensland and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne backed Khawaja and said that his decision to remain fresh for Australia should be welcomed.

Advertisement

"We understand if we want the best out of him he's going to need to make sure he's ready to go and he's fresh so he doesn't get himself injured," Labuschagne was quoted as saying.