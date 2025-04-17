In a dramatic finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, Mitchell Starc's brilliance in the final over pushed the clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) into the first Super Over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where the hosts clinched victory in a high-intensity thriller. Rajasthan Royals, chasing a modest target, needed just nine runs from the final over, but Starc, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the best in the world, delivered a masterclass under pressure. Conceding only eight runs, he took the game into a Super Over, where the momentum shifted decisively in Delhi's favour.

RR skipper Sanju Samson started on a strong footing and scored a quick-fire 31 off just 19 ball (3x6s and 2x4s) but had to sit out the latter part of the innings due to injury, addressed his fitness post-match. The injury scare happened during the sixth over of the RR innings by DC bowler Vipraj Nigam, when he felt pain in his ribs and retired hurt.

"It feels alright (his injury). I wasn't just ready to come back and bat. It feels alright now. We will observe it tomorrow and see how it is," he said.

Reflecting on the game, RR skipper Sanju Samson praised Starc's match-winning performance.

"I think as we all saw, some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over," Samson said.

In the Super Over, Rajasthan Royals managed 11 runs, setting a target of 12 for DC, and Starc was economical there as well. Sandeep Sharma took charge with the ball for RR, while KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs came out to chase for the Capitals. The duo wasted no time, finishing the chase in just four deliveries to seal the win.

Despite the loss, Samson lauded his team's overall performance.

"We bowled well. There were phases when they came hard at us. I would like to give credit to our bowlers and fielders. The energy on the ground was fantastic," he said.

He also believed that the match was well within their reach.

"I thought that score was chaseable given the batting lineup that we had. The start that we got in the Powerplay. I felt it was a chaseable score," he said.

Samson had a special word for pacer Sandeep Sharma, who bowled the Super Over for Rajasthan.

"I think Sandeep has been bowling the toughest overs for us in the last few years. Starcy took it away," he admitted.

"A win today could have created some positivity in the dressing room," he added.