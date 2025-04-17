In the IPL 2025, bat checks are becoming quite common. While in earlier editions it was not the norm, this time umpires can be seen checking the width of the bats before a batter enters the ground. Already, two Kolkata Knight Riders players Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje failed to pass the bat test. Umpires have been checking the bats with a gauge through which the willow must pass in order to eradicate the use of oversized bats. The same thing happened during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. RR batter Riyan Parag's bat was checked twice by the umpires and coach Rahul Dravid's expression during the incident could not be missed.

"You know what he is saying to the umpire? 'You have already checked my bat in the dressing room, why are you checking it again?'" said one of the commentators.

The umpires are doing their job and #RiyanParag's bat is under scrutiny!



Watch the LIVE action https://t.co/nbBEFOkjkM #IPLonJioStar #DCvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/o68pxrSrje — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori on Wednesday said umpires checking for the bat sizes with a gauge in the IPL doesn't make any difference and wished the same parameters were in place during his playing days.

"I wish they'd checked the bats when I was playing," Vettori quipped during SRH's press conference here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"No, I don't think it makes any difference. The guys get tested regularly. The umpires go through the dressing rooms a lot of the time, so (the) guys know that their bats are compliant, so it's just a quick one second, and everyone moves on." "It'll reset anyone trying to have a bigger bat, but it's pretty easy to get your bat through that gauge," he added.

Vettori said this hasn't been a topic of discussion among the SRH batters and added that he doesn't think a reduction in bat size is on the cards.

"Not really. I suppose the way that bats have been able to get bigger without an increase in weight, that's a skill (to be credited) to the bat manufacturers and a demand for what batting groups or batters want these days," he said.

"It's just part of the game, part of the evolution. Everyone seems to enjoy sixes and fours, so I don't think we're going to get a reduction in bat size and it doesn't really worry me," he added.

With PTI inputs