Former Indian cricket team star Krishnamachari Srikkanth brutally roasted Rajasthan Royals after their loss against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday. The match turned out to be an interesting one as it became the first game of the season to go into a super over. While chasing 189, RR were restricted to 188/4 in 20 overs as the match went into a Super Over, where DC emerged victorious in just four balls. It was DC's fifth win in six matches while it was the fifth loss for RR after seven games.

In the super over, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag opened the proceedings for RR and the duo could only manage to post 11/2 against DC's Mitchell Starc.

Srikkanth criticised RR over sending Hetmyer and Parag in the super over instead of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana.

"Such terrible decisions by RR, first off super over combination was wrong, you have A player who was dangerous against Starc and you sent two batters who were struggling, it was literally a walk over for Dc! Anyhow one thing is certain CATCHES WIN MATCHES!" wrote Srikkanth on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, Jaiswal and Rana had a good outing with the bat during the chase as they both scored 51 runs and kept RR in the game. On the other hand, Parag and Hetmyer struggled against DC's bowling lineup as the former scored 8 off 11 balls while the latter only managed 15* off 9 balls.

"We bowled really well. There were phases when they came hard at us. I would like to give credit to our bowlers and fielders. The energy on the ground was fantastic. I thought that score was chaseable given the batting lineup which we had. The start which we got in the powerplay, I felt it was definitely a chaseable score," said RR skipper Sanju Samson after the loss.

"I think as we all saw some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over. Plan was to swing hard. I think (Sandeep) has been bowling the toughest overs for us in the last few years. Starcy took it away. A win today could have created some positivity in the dressing room," he added.