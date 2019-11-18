Cricket has evolved leaps and bounds since its inception. While there are many factors which have led to these changes over a period, the arrival of T20 cricket certainly has played a major role in the evolution of the game, including the bowling and batting styles. The batsmen now try shots which no one even dared to imagine before, while bowlers execute skills which are hard to believe. One such skill is ambidextrous bowling. For the uninitiated, an ambidextrous bowler can bowl efficiently with both his arms. South Africa's Gregory Mahlokwana recently took the Twitter by storm as his video of bowling with both arms in a Mzansi Super League match went viral online. What made his videos popular among the fans was the fact that Mahlokwana, playing for Cape Town Blitz, not only bowled with different hands but also picked up wickets while doing this.

Mahlokwana first dismissed opener Sarel Erwee while bowling with the right arm in the eighth over of the inning.

WICKET | SJ Erwee c Linde b Mahlokwana 16 (23b 1x4 0x6) SR: 69.56



Will the ambidextrous Mahlokwana be able to take a left handed and a right handed wicket today?#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/rkw29YIb3g — Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) November 17, 2019

In his next over, Mahlokwana bowled with his left arm and uprooted the stumps of the opposition skipper Dane Vilas.

WICKET | DJ Vilas b Mahlokwana 8 (10m 8b 0x4 0x6)



That's Mahlokwana's second of the day. His first wicket was bowled Right handed and now he gets a wicket with the quicker left arm.#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/Gey4JPypq1 — Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) November 17, 2019

Mahlokwana, playing against Durban Heat, bowled three overs and returned figures of 2/26.

Apart from Mahlokwana, Dale Steyn also picked up two wickets. In fact, Steyn was their most economical bowler as he gave away just 23 runs in his four-over quota.

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz and local player Sisanda Magala also contributed with the ball as they picked up one wicket apiece.

Cape Town led by Quinton de Kock won the match by 10 runs as his bowlers successfully defended the 175-run target they had set for the opposition.