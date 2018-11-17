 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

AB De Villiers Plays Switch Hit To Perfection In Mzansi Super League, Fans Love It. Watch Video
Read In

Updated: 17 November 2018 16:15 IST

Cape Town Blitz beat Tshwane Spartans in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League 2018.

AB De Villiers Plays Switch Hit To Perfection In Mzansi Super League, Fans Love It. Watch Video
AB de Villiers scored 59 off 39 balls in a Mzansi Super League match. © Twitter

South Africa superstar AB de Villiers announced his retirement from competitive cricket in May earlier this year. Even though De Villiers retired, his latest performance in the Mzansi Super League, a South African domestic tournament, is a testament to why he is called Mr 360. In the opening match between Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans, De Villiers scored a fine half-century (59 off 30 balls) but a brilliant switch hit during his stay in the middle lit up the Newlands cricket ground. It was in the 11th over of the match when De Villiers played the switch hit to perfection as the ball flew over the boundary for a maximum.

In awe, fans took to Twitter to laud De Villiers for the switch hit.

As far as the match is concerned, Cape Town Blitz, batting first, lost three early wickets. However, a 100-run partnership between Kyle Verreynne (53) and Mohammad Nawaz (59) powered their team to a competitive 180/4 in 20 overs. For Tshwane Spartans, Andrew Birch was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 2/39 in his stipulated four overs.

In reply, Tshwane Spartans did not get the momentum they required as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually losing the tie by 49 runs.

Apart from De Villiers, Dean Elgar (32) and Rilee Rossouw (15) none of the other batsmen could touch the double-figure mark.

For Cape Town Blitz, Ferisco Adams struck twice in two balls to derail the opponents' run-chase. Adams finished the match with figures of 3/28 in 3.3 overs.

Talking about his outing, captain De Villiers said, "Always love playing in front of this crowd. I thought there was a decent crowd. They (Cape Town Blitz) adapted better to these conditions and came out on top. We didn't have enough partnerships, you need two or three good partnerships, but we lost wickets at regular intervals."

Tshwane Spartans will next play Paarl Rocks at the Boland Park in Paarl on November 18, while Cape Town Blitz will take on Durban Heat at Kingsmead in Durban on the same day.

Comments
Topics : AB de Villiers Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cape Town Blitz beat Tshwane Spartans by 49 runs
  • AB de Villiers scored 59 off 39 balls, including 3 boundaries and 5 sixes
  • Mohammad Nawaz of Cape Town Blitz was adjudged man of the match
Related Articles
AB De Villiers Headlines New South African T20 League
AB De Villiers Headlines New South African T20 League
AB De Villiers To Play In The Upcoming Bangladesh Premier League
AB De Villiers To Play In The Upcoming Bangladesh Premier League
"My Good Friend" Virat Kohli Is A Great Captain, Says AB De Villiers
"My Good Friend" Virat Kohli Is A Great Captain, Says AB De Villiers
AB De Villiers Feels India Can Beat Australia In The Series Down Under
AB De Villiers Feels India Can Beat Australia In The Series Down Under
AB De Villiers Included In Draft For South African T20 League
AB De Villiers Included In Draft For South African T20 League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.