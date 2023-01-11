The celebrations in Virat Kohli's home continue for a second successive day. After scoring a memorable 45th ODI hundred in the match against Sri Lanka, the iconic cricketer and his wife are celebrating daughter Vamika's 2nd birthday. The star India batter posted an adorable picture of his daughter Vamika on Instagram with the caption: “My heartbeat is 2”. Fans have showered plenty of love on the picture on Instagram and other social media platforms. With Virat away for cricketing duties, however, Vamika might not get to spend a lot of time with her dad on this occasion.

Vamika's mother, Anushka Sharma, also penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of her daughter's second birthday. “Two years ago my heart grew wide open (sic),” Anushka wrote while sharing an adorable video.

As for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Kohli smashed his 45th ODI hundred, a 87-ball 113, to guide India to a 67-run win. The 34-year-old batter had scored an identical 113 against Bangladesh in his final ODI of 2022 and has now 73 international hundreds with the last three coming in a space of four months after a near three year lull.

"In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective," Kohli told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv.

