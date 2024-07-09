Gautam Gambhir was named the next Indian cricket team head coach after Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to social media to confirm Gambhir's appointment and he is expected to take over the role during India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Following the announcement, Gambhir posted a special message on his X (formerly Twitter) account - "India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!"

Gambhir served as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and 2023 before joining Kolkata Knight Riders in a similar role and guiding them to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his 'X' account.

"His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."

Gambhir was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning sides for India while under his captaincy, KKR won the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014.