Former captain Babar Azam's horrid run in the red-ball format continued after Chris Woakes trapped him lbw for 30 on the first day of the first Test against England in Multan. The former No. 2 Test batter hasn't hit a single fifty in the last 17 innings he had played since the start of 2023. His last Test century was against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022. He was heavily trolled after the latest failure.

Suddenly the Multan Highway turned into Lords Day 1 pitch under clouds as Babar Azam walked onto bat pic.twitter.com/JB5PAsTOUc — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 7, 2024

On a Pitch where 70 Balls 50 is easy to score, Babar Azam dismissed for 30 Runs in 71 Balls Real Tuk Tuk at Multan #PAKvsENG #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/P17ujkPw3K — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) October 7, 2024

This picture sums up Babar Azam's career pic.twitter.com/67ekWQQtwY — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon8) October 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique is happy to contribute to the team's total after smashing his fifth Test century in the first Test against England in Multan on Monday. He termed it as a 'next level feeling' after ending his century drought in 2024.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat first on the flat pitch and the decision paid well for the team. Apart from Shafique, Masood also reached the three-figure mark with his solid 150-run knock including 13 fours and two sixes. Pakistan are in a solid position with a total of 328/4 at stumps on the opening day of the match.

Despite losing Saim Ayub for only four runs in the fourth over, Shafique and Masood stitched a massive 253-run partnership for the second wicket. Shafique was dismissed by Gus Atkinson for 102 post Tea. His innings included 10 fours and two sixes.

"Feeling happy because performing for the team is a next level feeling. It happens (his low scores in three consecutive Tests). It's not an easy game. I was focusing on the process. When a senior batter like Shan Masood is playin`g with you, it's a learning moment for me as well," Shafique said after the end of play in Multan.

"It's hard here in Multan. We have done 4-5 days camp here. Cramps is part of the game, it happens. We are good now," he added.