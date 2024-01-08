Former India skipper MS Dhoni is widely known for being the 'cool captain'. Under his captaincy, Team India has won three ICC trophies, including the 2011 ODI World Cup. Not only in international cricket but Dhoni has immensely contributed in Chennai Super Kings' success in IPL. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is also very popular for his charismatic personality and witty nature. The best example of his humor was recently seen during a party.

In a video going viral on social media, Dhoni was seen gracing the stage at the party.

"They seem very happy. They are very excited. They danced very well. They get along very well, I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead. I mean, from a career perspective," Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni congratulating Rishabh pant's sister for engagement #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/376Cc2SjhX — Rickyraj (@Rickyra96117469) January 7, 2024

Dhoni and Pant were recently spotted celebrating the New Year with Dhoni's family in UAE.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media, where Dhoni was spotted smoking hookah in a party. He could be seen dressed in a suit with a hookah pipe in his hand. Though it isn't known exactly what the occasion was, it could've been one of the New Year parties that the former Indian cricket team skipper went to.

Dhoni will next be seen leading the Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season, a campaign that is likely to be his last in the T20 league.

On the other hand, Pant, who is currently recovering from the injuries that he sustained during a car crash in December, 2022, will be returning to competitive cricket in IPL 2024.