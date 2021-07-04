Sakshi Singh Dhoni received a car as a gift on her wedding anniversary. Sharing an image of the car, she thanked the person who gifted her the car. However, she did not reveal the identity of the sender. Former India skipper MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The image that Sakshi shared on her Instagram Stories shows the car parked on a pathway. "Thank you for the anniversary gift!" wrote Sakshi in the photograph.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted a photo of the car as a story on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Dhoni and Sakshi got married on July 4, 2010. They have a daughter named Ziva, with whom Dhoni is often seen in videos and images shared by Sakshi on social media.

Earlier today, Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wished their captain and his wife and shared an old pic of the couple together.

"The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!" CSK captioned the post on its official Instagram handle.

A couple of years ago Sakshi had also posted a pic of Dhoni's brand-new SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Tagging Dhoni in the post, Sakshi wrote, "Your toy is finally here."

Moreover, Dhoni owns several other high-end four-wheelers and automobiles. His love for two-wheelers is also well-documented.

Promoted

CSK captain Dhoni could be seen in action next when IPL resumes in September after it was postponed in May due to several COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles, in 2010, 2011 and 2018.