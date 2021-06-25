Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media to post a photo of captain MS Dhoni, and also passed a strong message to their fans. Dhoni is currently out on a vacation with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Fans were recently given a glimpse into the trip through Ziva's Instagram account. In the photo posted by CSK, Dhoni can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, and also next to a message written on a wooden plank, which reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS".

Also, CSK captioned the photo as, "Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

Dhoni was last seen in action in IPL 2021, which was postponed indefinitely due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The tournament was also hit with some high-profile cases with CSK's Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji also falling victim to the dreaded virus.

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive for coronavirus. The wicketkeeper-batsman was also a part of India's WTC Final squad.

Also, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned with positive results.

CSK were second in the IPL 2021 Points Table, when the tournament was postponed. Delhi Capitals (DC) were on top of the table, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in third position and Mumbai Indians (MI) in fourth spot.

The tournament is set to resume in the September-October window, and will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dhoni has currently been spending plenty of quality family time, with his wife and daughter keeping fans updated through Instagram.