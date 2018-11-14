MS Dhoni's Adorable Gesture Shows Why He Is Still A Crowd Favourite - Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably, one of the most popular athletes in India on and off the cricketing pitch. He may be out of action for quite some time now but the 37-year-old continues to be a huge crowd favourite. The former Indian captain is immensely popular all over the country and his recent gesture towards a young fan shows exactly why he is loved so much. A video has surfaced on social media which shows MS Dhoni interacting with a young fan while sitting in his car, not caring about protocols. Before parting ways, Dhoni also shook hands with the kid.

The 37-year-old is just one run short of becoming the fifth Indian and 13th overall to enter the 10,000-run club.

Dhoni has accumulated a total of 10,173 runs in the 50-over format, however, the record also contains the 174 runs which he smashed against the Africa XI, while representing the Asia XI in a three-match rubber in 2007.

Thus, Dhoni has 9,999 runs while representing India.

However, in 2018, the Ranchi player has scored just 252 runs in 12 innings, at a below par average of just over 25 along with a strike-rate of 68.10.

His continuous poor form had also resulted in him being axed from both the Twenty20 series against the Windies at home and in Australia.

"MS (Dhoni) was not part of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka also. MS not being in any team is a big miss. His presence in the team itself is a huge boost for a lot of the players, not just me, especially the younger players," captain Rohit Sharma said at the end of T20I series against Windies.

India have played a total of 107 T20Is since the format's debut in 2006 and Dhoni has been part of 93 of those matches. Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007, has scored 1,487 T20I runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike-rate of 127.90.

Dhoni has hit two half-centuries and also has 54 catches and 33 stumpings to his name in T20I cricket.