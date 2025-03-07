The Champions Trophy 2025 final is upon us, as India take on New Zealand. India will be eyeing a record third title, while New Zealand will be going for their second cup, having last won in the year 2000. However, while the chances are rather low, one cannot rule out the possibility of a tied match. After all, New Zealand agonisingly suffered defeat in the 2019 World Cup final despite tying the game. But who wins the Champions Trophy if the final ends in a tie?

What happens if the Champions Trophy 2025 final ends in a tie?

In case of the Champions Trophy 2025 final ending in a tie, a Super Over will take place to decide the winner.

However, in the case of a tie in the Super Over, multiple Super Overs will be played in the Champions Trophy final until we get a clear winner.

This is to prevent a situation like the 2019 World Cup final, where New Zealand lost to England on boundary count despite tying both the regulation 50-over match as well as the Super Over.

What happens if the Champions Trophy 2025 final is washed out?

Rain has played spoilsport in as many as three games in Pakistan during Champions Trophy 2025, but largely stayed away in Dubai, where India's games have taken place. Rain is still very unlikely to happen for the final, which will also be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

Advertisement

However, in the off chance of a rain washout, both teams will share the trophy. This has already happened once previously in a Champions Trophy final. In 2002, India and Sri Lanka shared the trophy after the game couldn't be completed due to rain.

The Champions Trophy 2002 final remains one of the most controversial ICC finals, where more than 110 overs were played across two days, but the game couldn't be completed due to it being restarted from scratch on the second day.

India vs New Zealand: Champions Trophy 2025 final

India enter the final as firm favourites, having won seven ODI matches on the trot, including beating New Zealand in their Group A game. With the game taking place in Dubai, India will also enjoy the familiarity of playing conditions.

Advertisement

However, New Zealand put up a dominant display with the bat in the semi-final against South Africa. The key for them would be to handle the Indian spinners better. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had taken a fifer in the previous meeting.