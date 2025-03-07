The result of the Champions Trophy 2025 can decide the future plans regarding the ODI World Cup 2027 and the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, according to a report by Times Of India. The report also claimed that the result of the summit clash against New Zealand can also decide Rohit Sharma's future as captain as the BCCI are looking for a stable leadership candidate who can oversee the plans for the future. According to sources, "tough discussion over moving on from Rohit at least as captain in ODIs and Tests" may take place at the end of the Champions Trophy campaign.

The report further claimed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already discussed the topic with BCCI following the Test series against Australia. Rohit reportedly was not averse to the idea and that means India may have a new ODI captain after Champions Trophy.

"Rohit still believes there is some cricket left in him. He has been told to communicate his plans going forward. Retiring is his call but there will be another discussion around continuing with captaincy. Rohit himself understands the need to have a stable captain if the team wants to prepare for a World Cup. There have been talks with Kohli too but there doesn't seem to be much anxiety around him,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Meanwhile, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wished Men in Blue luck ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand and also lauded skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness and contributions as captain in recent years, which include taking India to the final of all ICC tournaments during his tenure.

India will be playing New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium. With India being undefeated in the tournament so far and the Kiwis having looked rock solid with bat and ball under the captaincy of Mitchell Santner, the clash promises to be an epic sequel to their 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, when NZ won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Speaking to ANI exclusively, Suryakumar said, "India has been playing really well. If they continue to do so well, the final would be just another game. I would like everyone to perform well, from player number one to 15 and the support staff as well."

(With ANI inputs)