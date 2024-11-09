Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently on a vacation with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in Phuket, Thailand. Dhoni, who turned 43 in July, is considered as the most successful captain India ever had. Under his leadership, India clinched the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Despite announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, the wicketkeeper-batter is still active in the IPL and has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings, ahead of the mega auctions.

Recently, Dhoni's daughter Ziva took to her Instagram and shared some adorable and stunning moments of her family's trip to Phuket.

In the series of pictures, the dashing Dhoni was seen wearing a black vest and shades at a beach. The former CSK skipper posed in the sea with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

Dhoni was retained by CSK as the uncapped player for Rs 4 crore. Apart from him, the five-time champions retained their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 18 crore, followed by Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting also expressed his admiration for Dhoni and the remarkable career the Indian legend continues to build with CSK.

"Two seasons ago he probably had his worst season, but then last year again, he bounced back into really impacting some games like the MS Dhoni of old," Ponting said, as quoted by ICC.

"I think it will be exactly the same now...they might not get him through the whole season. They might think about leaving him out for a game and resting him up here and there to make sure that they're getting the best out of him," he added.

Despite recent injuries, Ponting noted that Dhoni still brings an irreplaceable presence to the CSK team. He highlighted Dhoni's ability to evolve and remain impactful, a trait shared by many cricket legends.

"Any team that he's in, whether he's captain or not, he's always going to be a mentor and a leader around that group, whether he's playing, whether he's sitting on the sidelines, that's just who he is...he's crucial to Chennai, for that leadership that he brings on and off the field," Ponting stated, as quoted by ICC.

(With ANI Inputs)