Chennai Super Kings and India legend MS Dhoni has come under scrunity for coming in too late to bat during the IPL 2025 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday night. Chasing a big target of 197 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni came in to bat at the number 9 position, even after Ravichandran Ashwin. Though he played a fiery cameo -- 30 not out off 16 -- it could help CSK's cause as the side suffered a huge 50-run loss at the hands of RCB. This also happened to be CSK first loss to the side at Chepauk since IPL 2008.

The batting position of Dhoni irked the cricketing fraternity but one of the fans took advantage of the situation and morphed the video of his arrival. The fan shared the video on social media that had the voice of commentator and ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra's voice in it.

Lashing out at the fan, Chopra called it out with a sharp retort. "Six maarne ki commentary ko arrival visuals par chipka do...views/engagement badha lo. God bless you, Kushagra (You are morphing a video by using the commentary of a six to Dhoni's arrival just to get views and engagement)," said the former India batter.

Six maarne ki commentary ko arrival visuals par chipka do...views/engagement badha lo. God bless you, Kushagra. https://t.co/Eqdc89tB8l — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 29, 2025

RCB beat CSK to break a 17-year jink of not winning a game at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This happened to be RCB's second win at the venue with their first victory coming back in IPL 2008.

Talking about the game, Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 runs off 32 balls as RCB posted 196 for 7 in 20 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) also played crucial knocks. Tim David's cameo (22 not out off 8, which included a hat-trick of sixes) towards the end also helped RCB's cause. For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 36.

CSK were never really in the chase, thanks to RCB's tight and disciplined bowling. Dhoni's late arrival at the crease made things further tough for them. By the time, Dhoni came in to bat, the match had already slipped out of CSK's reach.

Josh Hazlewood stood out with figures of 3 for 21, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone also scalped two wickets.