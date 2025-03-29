GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE: Will Hardik be booed today?





Pandya will hope, having delivered two ICC titles for India, that his perception will have changed by now in front of the Gujarat faithful. Don't forget, Gujarat is also the state from where Pandya comes.

Hardik Pandya was heavily booed by the Gujarat crowd following his switch from GT to MI. It marked the start of a wretched season for him, as Mumbai Indians finished last and he received a negative welcome nearly everywhere.