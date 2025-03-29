Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: All Eyes On Hardik Pandya's 'Homecoming', Will He Be Booed?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Mumbai Indians will hope for a superb performance yet again from chinaman gem Vignesh Puthur.
GT vs MI LIVE Cricket Updates, IPL 2025
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates: Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The game will mark the return of MI captain Hardik Pandya, who returns from suspension. Both teams come into this fixtures after suffering defeats in their respective tournament openers. Shubman Gill-led GT fell short narrowly in their previous game against Punjab Kings, while Hardik Pandya-less MI were beaten last week in Chennai. GT and MI have squared off five times in the IPL, with the former having a slight 3-2 advantage in head-to-head stats. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score
- 18:33 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Pressure on GT middle orderWhile Gujarat Titans' top 3 - Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Buttler - is arguably the best in the IPL, their middle order lacks the firepower. Sherfane Rutherford couldn't execute properly in the run chase, while Shah Rukh Khan and Mahipal Lomror lack the IPL pedigree for now.
- 18:31 (IST)GT vs MI LIVE: Win toss, bat first?With the Narendra Modi Stadium being a terrific pitch to bat on, it might make sense for the team winning the toss to bat first. Nearly every team has chosen to bowl in this tournament, but PBKS showed in the previous game here that it is possible to win by batting first. Will we finally see a different decision being taken?
- 18:17 (IST)GT vs MI LIVE: How good is Vignesh Puthur?Amidst the talk of all the stars like Rohit, Gill, Hardik and Bumrah, let's take a moment to talk about Vignesh Puthur. 24-year-old, chinaman, never played a first-class game. Thrown in against the daunting yellow CSK brigade, and what a performance! 3 wickets on debut. Another example of MI's impressive scouting process, and another reason to thank the IPL.
- 18:05 (IST)GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE: Will Hardik be booed today?Hardik Pandya was heavily booed by the Gujarat crowd following his switch from GT to MI. It marked the start of a wretched season for him, as Mumbai Indians finished last and he received a negative welcome nearly everywhere.Pandya will hope, having delivered two ICC titles for India, that his perception will have changed by now in front of the Gujarat faithful. Don't forget, Gujarat is also the state from where Pandya comes.
- 18:00 (IST)GT vs MI LIVE: Gujarat Titans' combinationGujarat Titans opened with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan in the first game, with the latter making a superb 74. Jos Buttler walked in at No. 3. However, the Englishman holds a terrific record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, so it begs the question whether GT should change their batting order.
- 17:53 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Can Rohit find his form?Rohit Sharma started off IPL 2025 in the worst possible manner, scoring a 4-ball duck as MI lost to CSK in their first game. His record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where today's match will be played, is not great either.In 5 IPL games, Rohit has managed only 125 runs here, at a strike rate of under 140 and without a single half-century.
- 17:43 (IST)GT vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE: First game of Hardik's seasonHardik Pandya missed the first game of IPL 2025, having been suspended for slow-over rate in the final game of IPL 2024. In his absence, it was Suryakumar Yadav who led the team. Now, Pandya will be back, in front of the fans he led to glory, but the same ones who turned against him last year.
- 17:33 (IST)GT vs MI LIVE: Hardik Pandya's homecoming!So much of the storyline of this game surrounds Hardik Pandya. His move from GT to MI drew in so much controversy, so much drama, even negatively at one point. Now, the tide has turned. He is a T20 World Cup winner. He is a Champions Trophy winner. Hardik Pandya is adored by India fans all over now, as he returns to Gujarat.Don't forget, he was the captain as GT won the cup in 2022 and came runners-up in 2023!
