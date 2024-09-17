Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the United States of America as he was on a vacation with some of his close friends. The veteran wicket-keeper batter is widely expected to play for Chennai Super Kings with multiple reports claiming that the franchise will retain him ahead of the 2025 season. There have also been reports that he can be categorised as an "uncapped player" because of his international retirement but the BCCI has not confirmed anything officially. In a video posted by his friend Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram, Dhoni was seen enjoying with his friends and they also went to a National Football League (NFL) game with his friends in Michigan.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Tushar Deshpande shared some inspirational words from MS Dhoni that motivated him ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Deshpande, who had initially struggled in the competition, played a crucial role in CSK's fifth title victory, solidifying his position in the bowling unit.

During the 2023 season, CSK faced a significant injury crisis within their pace bowling department, with Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary all sidelined by serious injuries.

In their absence, Deshpande led the attack alongside young talents like Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Akash Singh. Deshpande rose to the challenge, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches with an economy rate of 9.92.

Deshpande recounted a motivating conversation with Dhoni at Chepauk during the IPL 2023 preparation camp.

"You have everything to succeed at international level. But you have to be calm during your run-up. Don't get distracted by the crowd. Just take a deep breath, stay calm and bowl.' If Mahi tells you that you have everything to be successful at international level, boss, that itself is an achievement," Deshpande told ESPNcricinfo.

