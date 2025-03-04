After beating New Zealand in the last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025, Team India is all set to face the mighty Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday in Dubai. Australia, who are known for handling pressure situations with ease, are once again standing in India's way to an ICC title. Rohit Sharma and co will now look to settle the scores for the heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 final loss. Ahead of this high voltage clash, former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin stated that Team India is under a lot of pressure of winning the semis at any cost.

After refusing to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, India's every game was scheduled in Dubai. Playing at the same venue throughout the tournament, many former cricketers, including Australia's regular skipper Pat Cummins also spoke about having an upper hand over the other teams.

Haddin stated that having all the playing conditions in their favour, India cannot afford to lose the semis.

"India are in the unique position that they've played every game at the same venue, there is no grass in the square, it is dry. It suits India and I just think all the pressure is on them. They've got it set up, they're playing great cricket but it's a one-off shootout," Haddin said on the Willow Talk podcast.

"Australia pride themselves on making sure they're tournament play is spot-on and this is one of those games. And I don't think there's any pressure on the Australians at all. They've (India) had it all their own way and I can see - I don't know whether it's an upset - but I can see Australia beating India in these conditions. And I hope so, especially for where the tournament's been," he added.

Haddin then went on to warn India head coach Gautam Gambhir by stating that if Rohit Sharma and co fails to reach the final, then the 2011 World Cup winner is highly likely to face the heat.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on India, with the way they've played their cricket since (coach) Gautam Gambhir has taken over," said Haddin.

"They probably haven't had the success or style of game that's really been that attractive for the last six months. So I think the pressure is right on India to make a final. And I think if they don't make the final, there will be a big reaction," he added.