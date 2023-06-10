Australia are in control of the proceedings against India in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. At stumps on Day 2, Australia were 123/4 and leading India by 296 runs. After posting a total of 469 in the first innings, the Pat Cummis-led side restricted India to a below-par total of 296. While the Indian team did put up a fightback on Day 3, the ball remains in Australia's court with two full days of cricket to be played. Despite their team being on the backfoot for the majority of the match, the fans of the Team India have come in huge numbers to support them.

The noise inside the Oval has been raucous in the first three days of the WTC Final.

After dismissing David Warner for cheap, Mohammed Siraj attacked Marnus Labuschagne from the get go.

The Indian pacer targetted the World no.1 Test batter with a series of short-pitched deliveries, one of which struck him on the wrists. The crowd present at The Oval certainly enjoyed Siraj's aggressive bowling to Labuschagne.

In the second innings, Ravindra Jadeja removed first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head but a third day of dropped catches, wickets off no-balls and rash shots still ended with Australia 296 runs ahead at 123-4 at stumps.

Labuschagne survived several painful blows on a pitch of variable bounce to be 41 not out at stumps.

"We have quite a formidable score already but you just never know," Labuschagne told BBC Radio.

The 28-year-old added: "My hands are just about hanging on. I've got good bone density. It is lively out there, and that does make it challenging when they bounce like that off a length, but that happens as a batter and you've just got to find a way through it."

(With AFP Inputs)