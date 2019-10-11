 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammed Shami Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter's Dance. Watch

Updated: 11 October 2019 21:12 IST

Mohammed Shami shared a video of her daughter dancing inside what looks like a store and said she had better dancing skills than her father

Mohammed Shami Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter
Mohammed Shami shared the video of his daughter's dance on Instagram © Instagram

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami can bowl fiery spells of fast bowling, as South Africa found out on Day 5 of the 1st Test match against India in Vizag. But when it comes to setting the dance floor on fire, Shami is self-admittedly no match for his daughter. The fast bowler shared a video of his daughter dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside what looks like a store on Instagram and said she had better dancing skills that him.

"My doll. Has much better dances skills than her father," he captioned the video, where his daughter is seen dancing away in style.

Watch the video here:

Fans showed their appreciation on Shami's post.

"Awesome," wrote one user. Another user commented on how cute the video is.

"Allah bless her," another user commented.

"My cute little angel," one fan commented while another said she had nice moves.

Shami has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, since March 2018. She has publicly accused Shami of having numerous affairs and harassment.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of three years in jail.

Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign to defame him.

Jahan has also accused him of corruption.

Shami is currently playing the India vs South Africa Test series. He bowled brilliantly in the second innings of the first Test, picking up 5 wickets as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. He also picked up a wicket with his first delivery in the first innings of the second Test match in Pune.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami shared a video of his daughter's dance on Instagram
  • She is seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside what looks like a store
  • Shami said she had better dancing skills than her father
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Career-Best Knock, Fast Bowlers Put India In Control Against South Africa
India
India's Pace Attack Is Best In The World, Says Kapil Dev
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reveals One Thing Mohammed Shami Does Better Than Everyone Else
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reveals One Thing Mohammed Shami Does Better Than Everyone Else
India vs South Africa: Indian Pacers Have Skills To Excel In Any Condition, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
India vs South Africa: Indian Pacers Have Skills To Excel In Any Condition, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Mohammed Shami Sought Advice After World Cup, But "Sad" Pakistan Bowlers Didn
Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Mohammed Shami Sought Advice After World Cup, But "Sad" Pakistan Bowlers Didn't
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.