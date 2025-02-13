Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has blamed the country's culture behind the team's "unpredictable" cricketing record. Rizwan led Pakistan's highest successful chase in ODIs, with the hosts achieving 353 in 49 overs to enter the final of the tri-nation series on Wednesday. Rizwan played a captain's knock to remain not out on 122, while vice-captain Salman Ali Agha slammed 134 for his maiden century. Rizwan and his depute added 260 runs, the second biggest ODI stand for the 4th wicket as Pakistan recovered from 91/3 to get over the line comfortably in the end.

On being asked to explain the reason behind Pakistan cricket team's unpredictable nature, Rizwan blamed the country's culture behind the same.

"The answer to this is very long because the unpredictability factor is maily due to our culture. It's always been the case. Our kids don't know what to do in life. So if you look at our cricket, whether it's Australia, Zimbabwe or even today, there has always been this unpredictability. It's a rarity that we win games one-sided. We are putting the efforts, but this is not our cricket's fault alone, our culture has always been like this. Even our kids future is unpredictable," Rizwan said during a post-match press conference.

Rizwan also attributed the team's success against South Africa to divine intervention and strategic planning.

"When God helps, you break all kinds of records. We gave our full effort. We were looking to restrict them to 320 but Klaasen took them to 350. When we were going back after the first innings, Khushdil said we had chased 350 before. Someone said we had chased 340 against some other team. When Agha and I were batting, we set targets for five-five overs. We failed to achieve that a couple of times but mostly did. Our fielding still needs some improvement. Hopefully, we will be able to do it because that's how champion teams play," Rizwan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rizwan and Agha's 260-run partnership was highest for the 4th wicket in ODIs for Pakistan, breaking the record of 206 between Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the final on Friday, hoping to avenge their defeat in the opening match of the tournament.