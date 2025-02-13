RCB Captain For IPL 2025 Announcement LIVE Updates: The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin in March and the excitement among the fans is increasing with every passing day. Ahead of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to announce their new captain. The Bengaluru-based franchise, who finished at fourth place in 2024, is looking for a new leader after their regular skipper Faf du Plessis was released. If reports are to be believed then star batter Virat Kohli is unlikely to become the captain and Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya are the frontrunners for the position.

RCB Captain Announcement for IPL 2025 Live Updates, straight from Bengaluru: