RCB New Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: New Leader Confirmed? Franchise Drops Big Hint
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captaincy Announcement Live: Ahead of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to announce their new captain.
RCB Captain For IPL 2025 Announcement LIVE Updates: The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin in March and the excitement among the fans is increasing with every passing day. Ahead of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to announce their new captain. The Bengaluru-based franchise, who finished at fourth place in 2024, is looking for a new leader after their regular skipper Faf du Plessis was released. If reports are to be believed then star batter Virat Kohli is unlikely to become the captain and Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya are the frontrunners for the position.
RCB Captain Announcement for IPL 2025 Live Updates, straight from Bengaluru:
- 11:32 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Announcement soonThe official announcement of the new captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025 can be made anytime soon. Just a quick recap, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, and Phil Salt are the frontrunners as Virat Kohli as opted out. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
- 11:14 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB drops big hint
Hint dropped by RCB— Sujeet (@itz_your_sujeet) February 13, 2025
RCB Captain Rajat Patidar jersey no. 97 pic.twitter.com/60BQITgA3g
- 11:03 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Here's what former RCB star Dinesh Karthik says
𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗬𝗮𝗮𝗿𝘂?— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025
You’ve almost heard it from Batting Coach and Mentor 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗸!
We’re announcing the Captain of RCB TODAY at 11:30 am. Stay tuned… @DineshKarthik | #RCBCaptainYaaru #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/C33UOdMVWx
- 10:53 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB's solid win vs CSKIn the last league stage match of IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru square off against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. It was a must-win game for both the teams and RCB posted 218/5 after batting first. CSK put up a great fight but got restricted to 191/7 as RCB marched into the Playoffs.
- 10:47 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: RCB's performance in 2024Royal Challengers Bengaluru started their IPL 2024 campaign on a horrendous note. Out of the first eight games, RCB lost seven and were placed at the bottom of the points table. However, Faf du Plessis and co bounced back in style and won all the remaining six games and entered the playoffs. However, they lost against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match and got eliminated.
- 10:37 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Another strong candiateIf Royal Challenger Bengaluru are looking for an overseas captain for the upcoming IPL, then England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt can be the strongest pick. The aggressive batter is strong opener, who can provide a good foundation to the batting lineup with his powerful hitting. Salt, who earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, also has an experience of captaincy. He led England in a T20I series against Australia in the absence of Jos Buttler.
- 10:21 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Bhuvneshwar in raceApart from Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya, RCB also have a strong captaincy option in the form of Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 35-year-old pacer was bought by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore during the mega auctions in December last year. Earlier, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and even led them on few occasions.
- 10:12 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Kohli's brilliant run as RCB leaderVirat Kohli has led RCB in 143 matches, the second longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings. Kohli has 68 wins and 70 losses and four no-results to show as RCB leader. In 2016, Kohli had led the franchise to the IPL final, and made 973 runs, to date the highest for a batter in a single IPL season. In IPL 2024, Kohli was the top run-getter with 741 runs at a strike-rate of 154.
- 10:08 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Krunal Pandya a good choiceAll-rounder Krunal Pandya can be a strong captaincy pick for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Earlier, he also captained Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 during the absence of KL Rahul. Apart from this, he has been leading Baroda in domestic cricket. With loads of experience, Krunal will be a strong captain for RCB.
- 09:58 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Two main frontrunnersIf the report of Virat Kohli's disinterest in captaincy is true, then the management will face daunting task while choosing their new leader. Looking at the current squad, batter Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya are the frontrunners for the position. Patidar was among RCB's retained players ahead of the auction and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- 09:56 (IST)RCB Captain Announcement LIVE: Kohli unlikely to lead?Virat Kohli was the RCB captain between 2013 and 2021 before stepping down as Faf du Plessis took over. However, a report by the Times of India states that the star India batter has conveyed to the RCB management that he may not take up the captaincy in IPL 2025. Kohli has a fine record as RCB captain, though he could not land them the title.