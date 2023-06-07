The World Test Championship final between India and Australia kicked off at the Oval, London on Wednesday. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Pat Cummins-led side. The Rahul Dravid-coached team went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the lone spinner. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja to give India a really good start before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne stitched 69 runs for the second wicket for Australia. Shardul Thakur got better of Warner and then Mohammed Shami produced a ripper to get rid of Labuschagne.

It was a fuller ball from Shami and Labuschagne got tempted to go for a drive. The ball swung into the batter and went through the gate to crash on to the stumps.

Watch it here:

India dropping Ravichandran Ashwin for the game has raised eyebrows. The finalists from the last year are playing only one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing summit clash at the Oval.

India's WTC Final Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia WTC Final Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland