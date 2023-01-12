The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, ended in the favour of the visitors on Tuesday as the three-match series is now levelled at 1-1. After opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a total of 261 with Devon Conway smashing a ton off 92 balls. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 182 despite skipper Babar Azam playing a knock of 79 runs. In the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also played a crucial role with the bat as he scored 85 runs off 100 deliveries. However, his dismissal became one of the major highlights of the night after he fell prey to spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

In the 35th over of the visitors' innings, Williamson tried to play a defensive shot on Nawaz's spinning delivery. However, the ball spun away and went on to rattle the off-stump. During the first ODI, the New Zealand skipper was dismissed by spinner Usama Mir in a similar manner.

Talking about the match, Spinner Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 261 all out Wednesday after opener Devon Conway hit a century in the second day-night international in Karachi.

Nawaz finished with 4-38 as New Zealand slumped from a strong 183 for one in 29.5 overs to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the space of 40 deliveries.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game -- also in Karachi -- by six wickets on Monday.

New Zealand, who won the toss and batted, were lifted by a second-wicket stand of 181 between Conway (101) and Kane Williamson (85) before they slumped to the spin of Nawaz.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Fast-bowler Naseem Shah (3-58) broke the stand when he dismissed Conway off the last ball of the 30th over.

Conway hit 13 boundaries and a six off 92 balls, his second hundred in one-day internationals.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Rishabh Pant Shifted To Mumbai For Treatment