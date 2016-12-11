 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammad Asif Says No Other Bowler Can Exploit New Ball as Well as Him

Updated: 11 December 2016 15:55 IST

"In Test cricket in particular, no matter what the opposition or conditions, you have to make the new ball count. No one knows the art of exploiting the new ball better than me," Mohammad Asif said

Mohammad Asif Says No Other Bowler Can Exploit New Ball as Well as Him
Mohammad Asif is hoping to return to the Pakistan team again. © AFP

Karachi:

Pakistan's tainted pacer Mohammad Asif has claimed to be the best exponent of the new ball in Test cricket.

Insisting that none of the current pace bowlers in the national side know the art of using the new ball, Asif said his strength had always been causing maximum damage with the shiny red cherry.

"If you waste the new ball than you are asking for trouble. In Test cricket in particular, no matter what the opposition or conditions, you have to make the new ball count. No one knows the art of exploiting the new ball better than me," Asif told reporters here.

Asif, who has served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, picked up 4 for 29, including three with the new ball, on the first day of the day and night Quaid-Azam Trophy final at the National stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Asif, who turns 34 this month, said he is ever ready to do national duty. He said no issue should be made about his age or fitness.

"All this talk about fitness and age I don't believe in that particularly when you have a 40 plus player in the national Test side and some in the late thirties."

"People say spinners mature with age and I believe it is the same with pace bowlers, they also become better and more lethal with age and experience," he said.

"You can't even play in domestic cricket if you are not fit."

Pakistan's Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq is 42, while senior batsman Younis Khan is close to 38.

Topics : Cricket Pakistan
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammad Asif has said he is the best new ball bowler in Test cricket
  • Asif picked four wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final on Saturday
  • Asif had earlier served a five-match ban for match-fixing
Related Articles
Australia vs Pakistan: Bruised Mohammad Amir Set For Boxing Day Test
Australia vs Pakistan: Bruised Mohammad Amir Set For Boxing Day Test
Shahid Afridi Sad About Detention of His Fan in India
Shahid Afridi Sad About Detention of His Fan in India
In a First, Sikh Cricketer Secures Place in Pakistan's National Academy
In a First, Sikh Cricketer Secures Place in Pakistan's National Academy
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.