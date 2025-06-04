In a moment that captured the emotional weight of an 18-year-long wait, Siddharth Mallya - son of former RCB owner Vijay Mallya - broke down in tears after Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2025. The franchise, often mocked for its inability to win despite having star-studded squads over the years, ended its title drought this week, sparking celebrations across the cricketing world - and in the Mallya household. Siddharth Mallya shared a heartfelt video on Instagram shortly after RCB's nail-biting win in the final.

In the clip, he's visibly overwhelmed and chokes up while trying to speak. "Eighteen long, long years... I don't even know what to say," he says, wiping away tears and holding back emotion. The reel quickly went viral, resonating with fans who've followed the team through its highs and heartbreaking lows.

Although Siddharth is no longer formally associated with the team, his connection to RCB runs deep. During the franchise's early years, he served as a director and played an active role in its branding and outreach, even fronting the team's digital initiatives. RCB was initially owned by United Spirits, which was then under Vijay Mallya's control.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, currently living in the UK and wanted in India on financial fraud charges, also took to social media to celebrate RCB's historic win.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): "RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde!!" The tweet drew mixed reactions online - with some fans welcoming his joy as a founding owner, and others pointing out the irony of his continued presence in RCB-related celebrations despite his legal controversies.