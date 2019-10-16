Mithali Raj led India to a 3-0 clean sweep victory over South Africa in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series on Monday . Mithali Raj also achieved a unique feat as she became the first female player to complete 20 years in international cricket. After India's triumph over South Africa in the 50-over format, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for the win and acknowledged Mithali Raj's achievement . Mithali Raj replied to Sachin Tendulkar's tweet by calling him a champion. "It feels nice to be acknowledged by a person who I have looked up to all my life .. thank you champion," the tweet read. However, a troll tried to question her language preference, saying: "She doesn't know Tamil. She will speak in English, Telugu, Hindi".

Mithali was quick to shut down the troll and replied with a tweet in Tamil saying it is her mother tongue and that she is a very proud Indian.





but above it all I am very proud indian ! Also my dear sugu ,you constant criticism on each and every post of mine ,you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going https://t.co/udOqOO2ejx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

"But above it all I am very proud Indian! Also my dear Sugu, you constant criticism on each and every post of mine, you day to day advice on how and what should I do is exactly what keeps me going," she replied.

In the series, Mithali Raj scored 88 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 44 to help India dominate the series the ODI series.

Mithali Raj had announced her retirement from Twenty20 International cricket last month and said that she wanted to focus on the next 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in 2021.