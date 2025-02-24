Team India's prolific performance against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy Group A match on Sunday saw Virat Kohli steal the spotlight with a hundred. But, Kohli's clinical show with the bat wasn't the only headline-making act in Dubai on Sunday, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya's whopping Rs. 7 crore watch also becoming a talking point on social media. Hardik was influential with the ball for India in the match, picking up two wickets in 8 overs, while conceding just 31 runs. However, it was his fact that made him the center of discussions on social media platforms.

Hardik's love for luxury watches isn't hidden from anyone. Against Pakistan, the all-rounder was spotted wearing a USD 800,000 Richard Mille RM 27-02 timepiece (approximately INR 6.92 crore). The ultra-luxury watch isn't a common sight anywhere across the globe. Realising the worth of the watch, hence, fans on social media were gobsmacked.

Hardik Pandya wearing a 15cr worth Richard Mille watch during #INDvPAK match.. pic.twitter.com/zrLpeU9G17 — Raja (@whynotraja) February 23, 2025

The rare watch was reportedly originally designed for tennis legend Rafael Nadal. It is known for its revolutionary Carbon TPT unibody baseplate which ensures unmatched shock resistance and durability.

It has also been reported that only 50 such watches have ever been produced.

Another Milestone For Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya completed 200 international wickets in the match against Pakistan. During the match, Hardik was at his absolute best. In eight overs, he took 2/31 at an economy rate of 3.87. He got the crucial wicket of Pakistan star batter Babar Azam after he unleashed a flurry of boundaries and also uprooted a well-settled Saud Shakeel, who made a half-century.

In 216 international matches for India, the all-rounder has taken 200 wickets at an average of 30.76, with the best figures of 5/28, which is his sole five-wicket haul in international cricket. He is the 24th-highest wicket-taker in Indian cricket history.

In 11 Tests, Hardik has taken 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, with best figures of 5/28.

In 91 ODIs, Hardik has taken 89 scalps at an average of 35.26, with the best figures of 4/24.

In 114 T20Is, the all-rounder has 94 wickets at an average of 26.43, with the best figures of 4/16.

This continues Hardik's fine run against Pakistan in ODIs, with 10 wickets at an average of 24.60, with best figures of 2/31.

