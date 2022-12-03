Australia continue to dominate the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Perth Stadium. The hosts first declared their innings at a mammoth 598 for 4 following double-hundreds from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, and then put the visitors under further pressure with some quality bowling attack. Resuming their innings on the third day of the match at 74/0, West Indies lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul early, Kraigg Brathwaite -- his fellow opener -- too followed him to the dugout soon.

The guests then recovered a bit and reached to 244 runs at the loss of four wickets. This is when Australia took the new ball as 80 overs of play in the innings were completed and Mitchell Starc had all the fun.

The left-arm pacer, who had got only one wicket by then, returned and dismissed Jermaine Blackwood as LBW. What followed later was a sharp inswinging ball from the Aussie to rattle the stumps of Windies' Joshua Da Silva.

It was a fuller ball from Starc, pitched on off stump at 145.1 kmph that swung sharply into the batter and disturbed his stumps.

Watch the delivery here:

A day before, Steve Smith had starred with an unbeaten 200-run knock, while Marnus Labuschagne was also in the spotlight for a fine knock of 204. For the former Australia skipper Smith, it was his 29th Test century that saw him equal Don Bradman's feat in the format. He is now joint 14th on the all-time list with Australian Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul standing ahead of him with 30 Test centuries each to their names. India legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 51 tons to his name.

