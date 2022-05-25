Indian cricketer Amit Mishra on Wednesday ripped into former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, over his remarks on Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life in jail by a Delhi court in a terror funding case. Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency had demanded a death penalty for Malik.

Afridi, who has made unwanted remarks about Kashmir on several occasions in the past, called the charges against Malik “fabricated” in a tweet.

Reacting sharply to this, Mishra wrote, “Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate.”

Shahid Afridi has had run-ins with Indian cricketers even during his playing career, the most notable one among those was with former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir has joined active politics post retirement from the sport and is currently a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amit Mishra is a veteran cricketer, who has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

He is also one of the leading wicket-takers in the history of the Indian Premier League.