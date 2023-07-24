The Indian cricketing spectrum rejoiced as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice, for the first time since his near-fatal car accident in December last year. However, veteran Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma isn't too optimistic about Pant's return. In fact, the lanky pacer isn't expected Pant to be fully fit and available for the IPL next year too. But, Ishant is relieved of Pant making a quicker comeback as he didn't undergo a second surgery.

On December 30, Pant's car crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, with the wicket-keeper batter suffering major burns and injuries on his body. Having just resumed batting and wicket-keeping, the return date for Pant still seems quite far away.

"I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury. It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter," said Ishant on Jio Cinema.

"The good thing is that he didn't have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don't think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great," Ishant added.

In Pant's absence, David Warner had led the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL 2023 season. The franchise endured one of its worst campaigns, finishing 9th in the points table. Another season without the marquee wicket-keeper batter could brew more trouble for the franchise.