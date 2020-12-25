Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Friday, wishing a "Merry Christmas" to one and all. "Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one," Sachin Tendulkar captioned his tweet. The tweet also included a video, which showed the 47-year-old dressed in a Santa Claus costume. Other sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic also took to social media to spread the Christmas cheer.

"We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness," read the tweet from the footballer.

Ronaldo's tweet further included a picture which showed him and his family sitting around a Christmas tree.

Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting also extended their wishes to their fans on Christmas.

"Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all #MerryChristmas," read the tweet from Raina.

"Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh," said Rohit.

Ricky Ponting wished a "Merry Christmas" to everyone. He further stated how lucky he felt to be with his parents and other family members, on the special day.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas is being celebrated in a subdued manner around the world.