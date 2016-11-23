 
Meet Child Prodigy Rudra Pratap - New Sachin Tendulkar in The Making?

Updated: 23 November 2016 17:15 IST

Rudra Pratap was just 5 years of age when he was seen rubbing the shoulders with the Under-14 Delhi side. Is he the new Sachin Tendulkar in the making?

Rudra Pratap was already making waves in domestic cricket in India at five years of age. © Youtube

Sachin Tendulkar was 15 when he made his debut in First Class cricket. The new sensation from Delhi, Rudra Pratap was just five when he was seen rubbing the shoulders with Under-14 Delhi side. Is he the new Tendulkar in making?

In a video from 2014 that made the rounds on Twitter on Wednesday, he is seen batting against his opponents in the death overs. He took everyone with surprise with his stance, temperament and the ability to take on the bowlers, who were almost thrice of his age.

The two-year old video has since gone viral on social media, with users expressing their amazement at the maturity shown by the-then five-year-old Rudra Pratap.

Pratap's cricketing gear was eye-catching. He wore a cap under the helmet to get the fitting right. On the other hand, thigh pads were used as chest guards.

