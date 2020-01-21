 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne Has A "Bright Future" Across Formats, Feels Steve Smith

Updated: 21 January 2020 14:40 IST

Steve Smith said every team needs a player like Marnus Labuschagne in their side in the shortest format as he is very quick between the wickets.

Marnus Labuschagne Has A "Bright Future" Across Formats, Feels Steve Smith
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a couple of solid partnerships against India. © AFP

Former Australia captain Steve Smith believes Marnus Labuschagne is capable enough to play in all formats of the game. "I certainly don't see why not," Smith was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au after the duo returned from their India tour where they lost the ODI series 1-2. "We saw how he grew in Test cricket over the summer, the way he played and in his first few one-day games he looked right at home. Now it is (about) taking that to the next level in T20.

"He is so quick between the wickets so there are lots of twos to be had. You need those sorts of players in your team in T20 cricket. He certainly has a bright future," Smith added

Both Smith and Labuschagne will play in the Big Bash League (BBL) now for Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat and the two will square off on Thursday when their teams cross swords.

It is a must win game for Heat who were shot out for 36 to surrender a match against Melbourne Renegades, the worst collapse in BBL history.

"For me, it's not about trying to fix it -- the Heat are a quality team," Labuschagne said.

"Obviously we had a bit of a stumble the other night, but by no means is that going to dictate our season -- I think we're going to get back on and put up a good performance against the Sixers.

"I'm just going to play whatever role I'm given there, whether that's in the top-order or the middle-order.

"I haven't played much T20 cricket so it'll be nice to get a bit more opportunity in that format."

The 25-year-old is a relative novice in T20 cricket, having played just seven matches in the format -- all with the Heat -- however there is expectation he will be able to replicate his remarkable longer-format form in the more explosive version of the game.

Fresh from his maiden ODI tour, where he made scores of 46 and 54 in Australia's 2-1 defeat to India, Labuschagne returns to Australian shores still in the red-hot form.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Marnus Labuschagne Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith said every team needs a player like Marnus Labuschagne
  • Smith said Labuschagne's plus-point is he's very quick between wickets
  • Marnus Labuschagne made his ODI debut against India
Related Articles
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli
IND vs AUS: Former India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli's "Chamcha"
KL Rahul Reveals Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting
KL Rahul Reveals Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Inspiration For Middle-Order Batting
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV, Savagely Trolls Leg-Spinner
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV, Savagely Trolls Leg-Spinner
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: David Warner, Aaron Finch Put India To Sword As Australia Take Series Lead
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: David Warner, Aaron Finch Put India To Sword As Australia Take Series Lead
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini Fire Warning To Australian Batsmen
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini Fire Warning To Australian Batsmen
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.