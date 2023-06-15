Running out a player at the non-striker's end by the bowler before the ball is delivered has always been a huge topic of debate. This kind of dismissal often questions the rules of the gentleman's game. On many occasions, many former cricketers and experts gave their opinion regarding this controversial method of dismissal, which is popularly known as, 'Mankad'. Recently during the U-19 World Cup qualifier match between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, a player was dismissed at the non-strikers end and it grabbed a lot of attention.

It was during the 39th over of PNG's innings, when I-Gede-Teguh Pranatha came to bowl. On the fourth delivery of the over, he ran out Ware Robin for 5 on the non-striker's end, leaving the player in shock. The umpire signalled out and the entire Indonesian team started celebrating. It was the last wicket of PNG and they were bundled out for 221.

BRONSE/Mankad has taken place at the ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier East Asia-Pacific Regional Final in Darwin. Papua New Guinea tailender Guba Taboa left his crease far too early as Indonesia bowler I Gede Wiguna ran in. Never even leaped into delivery stride. Just took bails off. pic.twitter.com/ECgqY04sae — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 15, 2023

The dismissal garnered mixed reactions from the viewers as it divided the internet.

It looks like the non striker is taking a stroll in the park. Run 'em out. We must try to get more such run outs every game. — Tom Scaria Thomas (@ubiquitous_user) June 15, 2023

Don't much like mankads but the non-striker went a time zone too early there! — Oliver Brett (@Oliver___Brett) June 15, 2023

Bold move doing it in the first innings of a match, if our team copped that they'd spend half the second innings trying to mankad the opposition, who cares how much time you waste — Tyler Bennett (@Froggy_Bennett) June 15, 2023

Opting to bat first, PNG posted 221 with Dauncey Tom scoring 63 off just 28 balls. Apart from him, Tau Trevor Griffin also scored 48. For Indonesia, Marianus Molo and Andreas-Alexander Hawoe took three and two wickets respectively while Made-Rama Yuda-Diputra, I-Made-Rizky Dwipayana, and Dewa-Gede-Andika took one wicket each.

Later, Indonesia were bundled out for 148 and PNG clinched the victory by 73 runs. I-Gede-Teguh Pranatha top scored with 43 runs while Dewa-Gede-Andika also scored 26 runs. For PNG, Ware Robin, Anthony Tamarua David, James Frank Momo, and Suvenia Sean Tau took two wickets each.

Indonesia will now be going up against Samoa U-19 for their next match of the U-19 World Cup qualifiers in Friday. On the other hand, PNG will be going up against New Zealand on Sunday.