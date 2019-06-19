Mali Women's Cricket Team Bowled Out For 6 Runs In T20I Against Rwanda

A bizarre batting collapse saw the Mali women's cricket team being dismissed for a mere six runs, the lowest total in women's T20 Internationals, against Rwanda in the second match of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament at Kigali City on Tuesday. Mali opener Mariam Samake managed to score a single run while rest of the five runs came through extras in an innings that lasted nine overs. Chasing the tiny total, Rwanda required just four balls to clinch an easy 10-wicket victory.

For Rwanda, 19-year-old fast bowler Josiane Nyirankundineza picked up three wickets without conceding a run. Medium-pacer Marie Bimenyimana and leg-spinner Margueritte Vumiliya supported her well with two wickets apiece.

Apart from wrapping up Mali women for a record lowest T20I total, Rwanda women also created the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining - 116.

Incidentally, such a batting collapse came in view on the same day when England hammed Rashid Khan and rest of the Afghanistan bowling attack to score 397 for six in 50 overs in a World Cup 2019 match.

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual One-day International innings as the hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday.

Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate.

