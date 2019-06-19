 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mali Women's Cricket Team Bowled Out For 6 Runs In T20I Against Rwanda

Updated: 19 June 2019 19:24 IST

Only one Mali scored a single, while the other five runs came as extras.

Mali Women
Mali women's cricket team were bowled out for the lowest total in women's T20Is. © AFP

A bizarre batting collapse saw the Mali women's cricket team being dismissed for a mere six runs, the lowest total in women's T20 Internationals, against Rwanda in the second match of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament at Kigali City on Tuesday. Mali opener Mariam Samake managed to score a single run while rest of the five runs came through extras in an innings that lasted nine overs. Chasing the tiny total, Rwanda required just four balls to clinch an easy 10-wicket victory.

For Rwanda, 19-year-old fast bowler Josiane Nyirankundineza picked up three wickets without conceding a run. Medium-pacer Marie Bimenyimana and leg-spinner Margueritte Vumiliya supported her well with two wickets apiece.

Apart from wrapping up Mali women for a record lowest T20I total, Rwanda women also created the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining - 116.

Incidentally, such a batting collapse came in view on the same day when England hammed Rashid Khan and rest of the Afghanistan bowling attack to score 397 for six in 50 overs in a World Cup 2019 match.

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual One-day International innings as the hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday.

Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate.

(With agencies inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mali women's cricket team were dismissed for just six runs
  • All but one Mali batter departed for 0 against Rwanda
  • This score by Mali team was the lowest in women's T20 Internationals
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup: Virat Kohli Should Stick With Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav Combination, Says Harbhajan Singh
World Cup: Virat Kohli Should Stick With Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav Combination, Says Harbhajan Singh
Watch: Virat Kohli Thanks Twitter Followers For New Milestone With Epic Video
Watch: Virat Kohli Thanks Twitter Followers For New Milestone With Epic Video
World Cup 2019 Preview: High-Flying Australia Take On Upbeat Bangladesh
World Cup 2019 Preview: High-Flying Australia Take On Upbeat Bangladesh
Injured Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of World Cup, Rishabh Pant Replaces Him
Injured Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of World Cup, Rishabh Pant Replaces Him
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.