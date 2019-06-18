 
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Registers Unwanted Record After Manchester Drubbing

Updated: 18 June 2019 21:30 IST

Rashid Khan conceded 110 runs in just nine overs which is the most-expensive spell in a World Cup match and the second-most expensive in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Rashid Khan hasn't performed to his best of abilities in the ongoing World Cup 2019. © AFP

Rashid Khan, ranked No. 3 in ODI Bowler's rankings, etched his name into the record books for something he would like to forget soon. Playing against England, the Afghanistan bowler conceded 110 runs in just nine overs which is the most-expensive spell in a World Cup match and the second-most expensive in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Rashid Khan, who has made his name by performing in T20 franchise cricket across the globe, hasn't performed to his best of abilities in the ongoing World Cup 2019. And this probably is one of the reasons why Afghanistan are currently lying at the bottom of the table.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat on a flat Old Trafford track in Manchester and his batsmen proved him right as they hammered Afghanistan bowlers to all parts of the ground and posted 397/6 on the board.

Morgan led from front, smashing a world-record 17 sixes during his 148-run knock off just 71 balls. With this explosive innings Morgan went past the likes of Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle who all had hit 16 sixes in an ODI innings.

Apart from Morgan, Jonny Bairstow (90) and Joe Root (88) also scored half-centuries as Afghanistan once again failed to deliver at the big stage. Moeen Ali also played a destructive cameo of 31 runs off just nine balls.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers as he was the only survivor of the onslaught from the England batsmen.

He conceded just 44 runs in his quota of 10 overs while every other Afghan bowler went for more than 6.8 runs per over.

Highlights
  • Rashid Khan bowled the most-expensive spell in a World Cup match
  • This spell by Rashid Khan was the second-most expensive in ODIs
  • Eoin Morgan smashed the world-record with his 17 sixes
