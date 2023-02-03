South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi failed to win the game for his side but he was impressive with his performance in the third and final ODI against England on Wednesday. He returned figures of 4 for 62 in his 10-over spell in the match at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, though England still managed to post a big total of 346. Out of his four wickets in game, one included that of Moeen Ali, whom Ngidi bowled out on consecutive deliveries. While the first one was a free-hit delivery which was preceded by a no-ball, the second one was a legal one.

On the fourth ball of the 47th over, Ngidi bowled the no-ball. However, he made a good comeback and cleaned up Moeen with a lower full toss on the free-hit. No run came on that delivery. What followed was a toe-crushing yorker from Ngidi and Moeen had no answer for it. The ball hit the leg stump to see the England all-rounder depart for a 23-ball 41.

Watch it here:

Ali b Ngidi (Free-hit)



Ali b Ngidi (Legal delivery)



Just 2 good pic.twitter.com/uoDM1UFQzc — FanCode (@FanCode) February 3, 2023

Talking about the game, Dawid Malan and captain Jos Buttler hit centuries to set up a 59-run win for England in dead rubber against the Proteas. Malan made 118 and Buttler scored 131 in an England total of 346 for seven. South Africa were bowled out for 287 with fast bowler Jofra Archer taking a career-best six for 40.

South Africa had already clinched the series by winning the first two matches but England captain Jos Buttler said Wednesday's win was a reward for the hard work his players had put in during the short series.

(With AFP Inputs)

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Shafali Verma's Family Celebrates Team India's U19 World Cup Victory