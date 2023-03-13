The RRR fever has gripped the entire Indian cricketing spectrum, with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also taking to social media to congratulate the entire RRR team for their success at the Oscars 2023, with the number Naatu Naatu winning the 'Best Original Song' award. The tweet saw LSG sharing a total of 4 pictures with the tweet, three of featured the members of the movie. However, one of the pictures was of the franchise's skipper KL Rahul. As soon as the post was shared on Twitter, baffled fans started to comment, asking why Rahul was part of the tweet.

Though KL Rahul doesn't have a direct connection with the movie, it seems like a cheeky attempt from LSG to draw a correlation between the movie RRR and 'Rahul'. Here's the tweet:

Congratulations to the entire team behind RRR on their spectacular win at #TheOscars



We're all doing the Naatu Naatu today! pic.twitter.com/VGWJPpNlnZ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 13, 2023

Fans were left scratching their heads seeing Rahul's picture in the middle.

Rahul beech me kaha se aaya? — Vikrant chaudhari (@vikrant43204761) March 13, 2023

But why Rahul — GEHItMaN (@Anvithh45) March 13, 2023

S.S. Rajamouli's films are all-singing, all-dancing spectacles -- and he is now a favourite to secure the first-ever Oscar for an all-Indian film.

His three-hour extravaganza "RRR" is a fictionalised story of two colonial-era revolutionaries, filled with large-scale, visual effects-laden action sequences and musical numbers.

It has smashed box offices in India, wowed audiences from the United States to Japan, and is a front runner for the Best Original Song award at next month's Oscars, having already beaten out Taylor Swift and Rihanna for the same prize at the Golden Globes.

"When I'm going to a movie, I would like to see larger-than-life characters, larger-than-life situations, larger-than-life drama," Rajamouli told AFP.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"And that's what I like to make," he said at his office in the southern city of Hyderabad.

"Nothing holds the heroes back in delivering their action sequences."

A word-of-mouth hit that has seen moviegoers dancing in cinema aisles, Telugu-language "RRR" has become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

"You Will Get Flak...": Sourav Ganguly's Blunt Take On KL Rahul's Poor Run Of Form