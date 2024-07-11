Gautam Gambhir was appointed the new Indian cricket team head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Gambhir, who is well known for his passionate and disciplinarian approach to coaching, was the mentor of Lucknow Super Kings in 2022 and 2023 before joining Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 - a partnership that resulted in the IPL 2024 title win. Following the announcement, LSG shared a spoof video showing Gambhir's first practice session as the Indian cricket team head coach. The video featured old footage from the time when he was a part of the franchise and also a special appearance from fast bowler Mohsin Khan.

Kursi ki peti bandhne ka waqt aa gaya haipic.twitter.com/e1RkagVWx0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 10, 2024

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the next head coach was hailed by the Indian cricket fraternity, which has no doubts whatsoever that he would make the country "proud".

Less than two weeks after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended on a high, winning the T20 World Cup, India's first global title after 11 years, Gambhir was appointed as the head coach on expected lines.

The BCCI had approached him after he won the IPL title for KKR after 10 years, returning as mentor this season. Gambhir was also the two-time IPL winning skipper for KKR in 2012 and 2014.

The announcement was merely a formality after National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman expressed his unwillingness to take the hot seat.

His IPL franchise made an AI-generated image of Gambhir in a BCCI suit, staring at the KKR jersey lying on the table with the IPL silverware.

The wall had the photos of their wins in 2012 and 2014, while TV flashed the news of his appointment as Gambhir stood near a packed suitcase.

Team India jerseys were also seen hanging in the wardrobe.

KKR captioned the photo with an old quote of Gambhir: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team.” Team CEO Venky Mysore also reposted it with his message: "Very proud of you Gambhir. No doubt you will make India proud." Gambhir's era will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIS and as many T20Is beginning on July 27.

"Few have seen the road from playing for India to coaching India. Yours has been a journey that I've had the privilege of seeing up close - all the hard yards that you've had to cross. So well deserved Gambhir. Make us proud, once again," former India pacer RP Singh posted on X.

